Dal Khalsa holds protest to oppose life term to three Sikh youths in Punjab

To oppose the life sentence awarded to three Sikh youths for possessing pro-Khalistan literature and posters, activists of Dal Khalsa on Wednesday, holding similar literature books in their hands, held a protest outside the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) office in Nawanshahr district of Punjab and dared the police to arrest them.

The three men, including Arwinder Singh, Surjit Singh and Ranjit Singh, convicted of waging war against the state, were awarded life imprisonment on for wanting to create Khalistan, and possessing literature for propaganda and inciting people to resort to violence.

Carrying placards with photos of martyrs and books referred to by the Nawanshahr sessions court judge in his judgement, Dal Khalsa activists marched to the district court and held a protest at least for three hours.

The activists accompanied by professor Mohinder Pal Singh, SGPC members, including Karnail Singh Panjoli and Panthic, front leader Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, Dal Khalsa veteran leader HS Dhami called the martyrs as Sikh heroes, whose books adorn their homes.

“This is shocking that as a result of the overwhelming objections and denouncements of the judgement for ‘waging war’ by political activists and civil society, the police under instructions of the present Punjab government acted post-facto to foist another case against one of the accused to ‘build the case’ against the accused,” HS Dhami said that this proves that the judiciary, the executive and the police are hand-in-glove.

He said that this is an annulment of the freedom of expression and portrays a clear enemy-like attitude towards Sikhs. “It is nothing but judicial terror and political repression,” Dhami said.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 23:14 IST