‘Drug peddler’ flees after aides attack police team in Ludhiana

Nearly two dozen men attacked members of the special task force (STF) of the Ferozepur police and pelted their vehicle with stones to help an alleged drug peddler flee at Razapur village in Ladhowal on Sunday evening.

The STF members had brought a man arrested on drug charges in Ferozepur to Ladhowal to identify an alleged local drug supplier Lal Singh. Soon after he was nabbed, Lal Singh called his accomplices who outnumbered the six STF members and attacked them besides pelting their vehicle with stones.

The accused have been identified as Swarn Singh, Avtar Singh, Taro, Lal Singh and 20 of their unidentified accomplices.

A case was registered on the statement of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Suresh Kumar of the Ferozepur STF at the at Ladhowal police station.

The police booked the accused under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

ASI Suresh Kumar said the STF had arrested Desa Singh on charges of drug peddling on February 17 and recovered 40 gm heroin from him.

During his interrogation, he revealed that he procured the contraband from Lal Singh. ASI Naresh Kumar of the Ladhowal police station said they have launched a manhunt for the accused.