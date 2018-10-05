Today in New Delhi, India
ED officer Niranjan Singh who questioned Majithia in drug case quits

Niranjan, who was scheduled to retire in 2021, cited personal reasons for his decision to resign from service.

punjab Updated: Oct 05, 2018 16:28 IST
ED officer Niranjan Singh.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Niranjan Singh, who shot into limelight for questioning Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case, has resigned from service.

Niranjan, who was posted as deputy director in the ED’s Punjab headquarters in Jalandhar, tendered his resignation to Karnal Singh, the director of the central agency.

When contacted, Niranjan, who was scheduled to retire in 2021, cited personal reasons for his decision to resign from service.

