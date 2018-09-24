Eight-month-old girl drowns in Jalandhar, three killed in roof collapse incidents in Kapurthala

An eight-month-old girl drowned in the water that had accumulated at Preet Nagar locality in Jalandhar after a heavy downpour on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kajal, a native of Jaipur in Rajasthan. She was daughter of migrant worker Mahinder and Sangeeta, who had come here for work.

Hari Singh, victim’s grandfather, said Kajal was sleeping along with her mother on a wooden bench kept in open on the street, when she rolled into the water accumulated due to the rain.

“Around 5 am, my son alerted us that Kajal was missing. Later, we found her floating in the water. I tried to revive her but we couldn’t save her,” he said.

Following the news, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the victim’s kin.

SHO Heena Gupta said the family didn’t inform the police and cremated the body.

Meanwhile, in Kapurthala, three persons died in two separate incidents of roof collapse due to heavy rainfall, which continued for the third day on Monday.

In the first incident, two children Hari,4, and Simran,13, both residents of Mehtabgarh locality in the city died, while their parents sustained injuries after the roof of their room, where they were sleeping, collapsed around 1.30am on Monday.

Inderjit Singh, a rickshaw-puller and the victims’ father, said they were sleeping when suddenly the roof of their house collapsed, resulting in death of his children.

SHO Sukhpal Singh said Inderjit and his wife are undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

In another roof collapse incident, Gurmej Singh, a resident of Buta village, died after the roof of his room collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the bodies of roof collapse victims will be handed over to their families members after their post-mortem.

