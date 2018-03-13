Faridkot poll violence case: Court asks Sukhbir Badal to appear on March 15

The district and sessions court here on Tuesday directed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear on March 15 in a case of poll violence registered against him in June 2006.

Badal’s counsel Shivkartar Singh Sekhon said judge Satwinder Singh Chahal has ordered his client to be present in the court on March 15.

The court of judicial magistrate (first class) had acquitted Badal in the case on April 2, 2016, as the prosecution failed to prove the charges framed under Sections 392 IPC (robbery) and 323 IPC (voluntarily causing hurt), among others.

However, an appeal against acquittal was filed by complainant Naresh Kumar Sehgal, a Kotkapura journalist, who had alleged that Sukhbir had allegedly snatched his camera and slapped him.

The alleged poll violence took place at Kotkapura on May 9, 1999, when Sukhbir had contested the parliamentary elections from Faridkot. However, the case against Sukhbir and others was registered by the Kotkapura police on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2006 after Sehgal had approached the court.