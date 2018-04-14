From Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai to Nanak Shah Fakir: Films caught in the crosshairs of Sikh clergy
From Prithvi Raj Kapoor’s Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai to Akshay Kumar’s Singh is Kinng, Punjabi and Bollywood flicks have courted controversy in the past and were banned or threatened to be banned by the Akal Takht or the SGPC for violating Sikh principles.punjab Updated: Apr 14, 2018 11:03 IST
Nanak Shah Fakir, a film on 1st Sikh master Guru Nanak, is at the centre of row for violating Sikh tenets. But it is not the first time that a movie has been caught in the crosshairs of the Sikh clergy.
HT draws up a list of some Punjabi and Bollywood flicks that have courted controversy in the past and were banned or threatened to be banned by the Akal Takht or the SGPC for violating Sikh principles.
Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai, 1969, Punjabi
Protagonist: Prithvi Raj Kapoor
Objection: Romanticism mixed with religious ethos
Sawa Lakh Se Ek Ladaoun , 1976, Punjabi
Protagonist: Wrestler Dara Singh
Objection: Despite being clean-shaven, Dara Singh becomes a Nihang, a status one can achieve only after being baptised.
Shabd, 2005, Hindi
Protagonist: Sanjay Dutt
Objection: The actors are seen making mockery of Sikhs
Jo bole So Nihal, 2005, Hindi
Protagonist: Sunny Deol
Objection: Use of a religious slogan ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ as the title. The SGPC also objected to a scene in which a Sikh police officer is shown being chased by scantily-clad women.
Son of Sardar, 2012, Hindi
Protagonist: Ajay Devgn
Objection: Despite being shown as a Sikh, a tattoo of Lord Shiva is shown on his chest. He is also seen making remarks mocking Sikhs.
Singh is Kinng, 2008, Hindi
Protagonist: Akshay Kumar
Objection: The style of hero’s beard and obscenity
Singh is Bliing, 2015, Hindi
Protagonist: Akshay Kumar
Objection: A dialogue: “Punjab is famous for three things – the Golden Temple, liquor and meat”. A poster of the movie shows a bare-chested Akshay Kumar in the company of skimpily clad women when he is wearing a ‘kara’ with verses from Gurbani inscribed on it.
Flying Jatt, 2016, Hindi
Protagonist: Tiger Shroff
Objection: The superhero’s turban, attire, and ‘khanda’ were not appropriate. Amrita Singh, a Sikh who plays hero’s mother, is shown drinking.
Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, 2016, Hindi
Protagonist: Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra
Objection: Sikh community is projected in a defamatory and denigrating manner.
Once Upon A Time in Amritsar, 2016, Punjabi
Protagonist: Dilpreet Dhillon
Objection: The movie showed that three bombs planted at the Golden Temple were detected by two Sikh devotees who saved the temple. But the two were shot dead inside the shrine by policemen who mistook them as terrorists.
Jattu Engineer, 2017, Punjabi
Protagonist: Dera Sirsa’s controversial head Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Objections: SGPC termed the comical portrayal of a Sikh character by Ram Rahim as anti-Panthic
Super Singh, 2017, Punjabi
Protagonist: Diljit Dosanjh
Objection: Depiction of imaginary scenes about the Golden Temple and the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. In one scene, a missile is seen heading towards the Golden Temple.
Bhai Jaita Jee, 2017, Punjabi
Protagonist: Gippy Grewal
Objection: Film was based on Bhai Jaita Ji, a Sikh general in Guru Gobind Singh’s army. SGPC was against the on-screen portrayal of the revered Sikh.
Singh Saab The Great, 2013, Hindi
Protagonist: Sunny Deol
Objection: Initially, the film was named as ‘Singh Sahib The Great’. The word ‘Sahib’ was used for the hero. The word is considered sacred and commonly used for jathedars
Nanak Shah Fakir, 2015/2018, Hindi, Punjabi
Objection: Depiction of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak, and his sister Bebe Nanaki, in human forms.