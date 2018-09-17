Gang of child traffickers busted in Ludhiana, four arrested

Police arrested four members of an inter-state child trafficking gang from near Sherpur Chowk of Jagraon on late Sunday evening when they were going to sell a three-day-old baby to a couple.

Police said the gang members had been active in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and have so far confessed to selling 11 babies so far.

The arrested accused have been identified as Labh Singh of Sadhuwala, Ferozepur, Rachna of Jagat Singh Wala, Muktsar, Randeep Kaur of Nazu Shah Wala, Ferozepur, and her daughter-in-law Rajwant Kaur. One member of their gang, identified as Suman, is still on the run.

As per the police, the gang members used to buy newborn babies from labourers, underprivileged people and single mothers by luring them with cash, and then sell the babies among childless couples for up to ₹3 lakh.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG, Ludhiana range) RS Khatra said that initial investigation revealed that the accused Suman had arranged the newborn girl from Panjkosi village of Abohar for further sale in Jagraon. The baby was being sold to the couple for ₹50,000.

“Labh Singh was the main middlemen who used to coordinate with the other four accused for the purchase of babies. Rachna, a housewife, used to find needy and poor parents and offer them money to sell their babies. Randeep Kaur and her daughter-in-law Rajwant Kaur used to arrange customers and acted as suppliers. They would find customers and finalise the rates with them,” said the DIG.

“Labh Singh worked as a part-time compounder at a clinic in Ferozepur while all other accused are homemakers,” he added.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused revealed during interrogation that they used to get signatures or thumb impressions of poor parents on blank papers to prepare fake documents. He added that the accused have confessed selling eleven babies so far but the police is probing if the number could be more.

They have sold the babies to various couples in Jalandhar, Pathankot, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, besides border districts of Haryana and Rajasthan, Brar added.

A case under Section 370 (trafficking of persons) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 81 of the Justice Juvenile Act has been registered against them at Jagraon City police station.

The police have handed over the newborn to a shelter home following the orders of child welfare committee (CWC) on Monday till her parents are not traced.

Sold baby girl for ₹50,000 and baby boy for ₹3 lakh

During interrogation, the accused also told police that demand for boys was higher as compared to the girls and so they used to charge higher rates for arranging boy babies. The rates for newborn baby boys were six times more than girls. While girls were ‘sold’ anywhere between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, the rate for boys was between ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 20:37 IST