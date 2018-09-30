Garment shop owner booked for raping daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

A 52-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law, police said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old woman alleged that her father-in-law sexually assaulted her thrice in the past four months. A complaint regarding this was lodged on Saturday, police said.

The victim told police that she got married in 2015. “My in-laws own a garment store and my husband does marketing for it. He remains out of station most of the times,” she said.

She said the first assault took place on April 10 when her mother-in-law was at shop and husband was on tour.

“Upon resisting, my father-in-law threatened to kill my two-year-old son. When I narrated my ordeal to my husband and mother-in-law, they accused me of lying and warned me to keep mum,” the victim told the police.

The woman further claimed that on April 25, she had fallen sick and the accused gave her some medicine which allegedly caused her miscarriage. “On June 24, he raped me again and when I complained about it to the family members, my husband slapped me, saying that I was falsely accusing his father,” she said.

The victim claimed to be raped for the third time on July 29 at their shop. “However, I resisted and rushed out of the shop. I took shelter in a neighbouring shop and informed my parents,” she said.

Investigating officer ASI Bhajan Singh said, “The woman lodged a complaint on Saturday, almost two months after the incident. We have registered an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her father-in-law.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 20:13 IST