Ghaggar flowing near danger mark in Sangrur

As many as 26 villages in Sangrur are facing tough times as the Ghaggar river that flows by the district is flowing at 745-ft, which is just 7-ft below danger level.

However, on Tuesday, the district administration has claimed that the water level will go down as the incessant showers of the past three days have now stopped and water will recede soon.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori, along with other officials, inspected the banks of Ghaggar river at Khanauri village and the villages along the Bhakra canal, which fall in the high-risk zone.

Lehragaga sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Suba Singh said that 10 JCB machines have been deployed at the vulnerable points along the Gaggar river to avoid any untoward incidents.

Thori said that Gaggar is currently flowing below the danger mark. “If the rain stops on higher reaches, water-levels of the river will automatically go down,” Thori added.

He further said that he has talked to the deputy commissioners of Patiala and Mohali to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, Thori also inspected the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the Bhakra canal to keep tab of the situation.

‘Situation under control in Patiala’

As the monsoonal rivulets and Ghaggar river are in spate, the district administration reviewed the situation on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit, along with additional deputy commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur and other senior officials of the district administration, visited the catchment areas of Ghaggar, Tangri and Markanda rivers, which cross through Patiala district.

“The situation is much better and there is nothing to worry about as of now. The water level in these rivers is under danger levels and the situation is under control,” the DC said.

The water-level near Sarhala head of the Ghaggar river was measured at 13-ft, and the danger level is marked at 16-ft. It was measured at 9-ft on Monday. At Khanuari, the gauge level of Ghaggar was measured at 744.50-ft, while it has a maximum holding capacity of 751-ft.

The DC said that in Tangri river, the water level was recorded at 9-ft, while the danger mark was recorded at 12-ft. In Markanda river, water is flowing 4-ft below the danger mark, as it is presently flowing at 16-ft.

“All other monsoonal rivulets across district are flowing well below the danger mark. The drainage department has been asked to deploy a special team to remove weed growth in the area to avoid blockade in the flow of water,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DC said that the situation is under control, but as a precaution, the administration has still made all arrangements to deal with any kind of emergent situation in the coming days.

Ghaggar passes through Samana, Devigarh, Sanaur and Ghanaur of Patiala district. And these were the worst hit areas, witnessing loss of property and life, due to floods in the river in 1988, 1993 and 2010.

