Haryana MLAs brandish shoes, Congress member suspended

Two opposition Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA), including the leader of opposition, waved shoes at one another following heated exchanges on the last day of the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly.

Leader of opposition Abhay Singh Chautala and five-time legislator of the Congress Karan Singh Dalal were involved in the unsavoury incident.

Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar suspended Dalal from the House for a period of one year after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to a remark made by him during the discussion on below poverty line (BPL) cards being made in Haryana.

While Dalal claimed that the word he used was against the government and not against Haryana state, the BJP legislators and ministers demanded action against him, alleging that he had lowered the dignity of the entire state by using a derogatory word.

A resolution was later moved in the assembly by finance minister Abhimanyu which was passed by the House.

Congress leaders, including former speaker Raghubir Singh Kadian and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, defended Dalal and termed the action against him as unwarranted and in violation of assembly rules.

Hooda said no action was taken against Chautala who brandished his shoe at Dalal.

Dalal termed his suspension illegal and said he will move the Punjab and Haryana high court against it.

