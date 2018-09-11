In a first in country, PGI introduces new cancer treatment

The department of radiodiagnosis at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has bought a state-of-the-art machine to treat tumours for the patients who are not suitable to be treated with surgery.

Cryoablation is a treatment to kill cancer cells with extreme cold.

A thin wand like needle (cryoprobe) is inserted directly into the cancerous tumour through skin. A gas is pumped into the cryoprobe to freeze the tissue. Then the tissue is allowed to thaw. The freezing and thawing process is repeated several times during the same treatment session.

“This machine is the first of its kind installed anywhere in the country,” mentions the official statement of PGIMER.

Prof Khandelwal, head of the department of radiodiagnosis, PGIMER, said, “With the installation of this machine, the institution will now be part of the elite group of hospitals in the world, including the likes of MD Anderson Cancer Centre in the United States.”

He said, “With it, the department is now fully equipped to treat unresectable cancers (those that cannot be completely removed with surgery) with all the other techniques under one roof.”

‘Procedure is pain free’

Talking about the advantage of this procedure over other techniques, the doctor said, “This technique is relatively pain free as it numbs the nerves supplying the organ due to the extreme low temperature (about -150°C) reached at the site of therapy. Therefore, it may be done under local anesthesia or with conscious sedation only.”

Five tumours in different parts — lung, kidney, liver and bone — were treated by Dr Naveen Kalra and the team of interventional radiologists Dr Mandeep Kang, Dr Anupam Lal, Dr Mahesh Prakash, Dr Anindita, Dr Ajay, Dr Ujjwal and Dr Shridhar.

Dr Francois H Cornelis, Interventional Radiologist from Sorbonne University, Paris, France helped in the planning of the technique and guided the team as these procedures were being performed for the first time in the department and in the country.

