Indians killed in Iraq: Punjab, HP families form 8-member body, threaten dharna in Delhi if demands not met

Families of 17 men who were among those killed in Iraq gathered and formed an eight-member committee for negotiation with the government in Baba Bakala on Friday.

While families of 27 men from Punjab were to attend the meeting, representatives of 17 families could make it. Families of others from Punjab and Himachal who could not attend the meeting talked to those present.

Stop harassing families of those killed in Mosul city in Iraq and provide us correct and solid information: Families to centre @HTPunjab pic.twitter.com/PCbockaICL — Surjit Singh (@IamsurjitSingh) March 23, 2018

The families also issued an ultimatum to the Centre, urging it to announce a government job and compensation for the victim families. “If the government fails to make any announcement by Saturday, all victim families will stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday,” Gurpinder Kaur, sister of Manjinder Singh, said.

The families also said that if the government does not meet their demands, they will not accept mortal remains of the deceased.