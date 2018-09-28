Amritsar medical college principal says ban on jeans,skirts to curb indiscipline

Justifying her decision to ban students from wearing jeans, t-shirts, capris and skirts during the college or examination hours at the Government Medical College, Amritsar, principal Sujata Sharma on Thursday said the decision will remain intact.

Amid debate on freedom of girl hostellers at the Punjabi University, this move of one of the oldest medical institutions of the country has also turned into a hot topic.

In a notification to various departments of the college on Tuesday, the principal had asked the teachers to ensure the implementation of the order and take action against those who violate the new rule.

She said, “The step has been taken after receiving several reports from teachers regarding indiscipline among the students regarding dressing sense. Some students have been wearing capris and slippers in classrooms and laboratories. To restore discipline among the students and make them realise that they are not ordinary, the instructions have been issued regarding the dress code.”

“There is a proper dress code for the students of several private medical colleges and prestigious institutions around the world. Calling it a negative move is wrong,” she added.

Student association meets principal

Meanwhile, an association of students led by Mansimrat Singh met the principal, senior teachers and authorities of the college.

These meetings were conducted to discuss the issue.

As per sources, students want relaxation in the new regulations, but are reluctant to disclose their demands in front of media.

Sharma confirmed that she met the students, but refused to share its proceeding citing it to be an internal matter of the college.

Meanwhile, Mansimrat said the principal has a level of understanding with students on this matter and there was no dispute in this regard.

Notably, the college notification termed the dresses which have been banned with effect from October 1 ‘uncivilised’.

The college has directed female students to wear salwar-suit or trouser-shirts and male students to switch to formals.

