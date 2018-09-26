Amritsar medical college bans skirts, jeans, t-shirts for both boys and girls

Amid debate on freedom for girl hostellers in the universities of Punjab, Government Medical College in Amritsar has banned jeans, T-shirts, capris and skirts during the college hours or examination for both girl and boy students with effect from October 1.

In a written order to various departments of the college on Tuesday, Principal Sujata Sharma asked the teachers to ensure implementation of the order and take action against students who violate the new rule.

However, she made it clear that this ban is applicable only during classes (practical or theories).

Calling these dresses “uncivilised”, the order reads, “It is usually seen that the girl students wear jeans, T-shirts, capris and skirts in classes. It looks very much uncivilised”. The order is applicable on all interns and students of MBBS, B.Sc and diploma courses.

The college has directed girl students to wear salwar-suit or trouser-shirts and boys to wear formal trouser-shirt.

The principal was not available for comments.

Arun Bhagi, personal assistant to the principal, confirmed the development and added that this rule will be applicable on teachers as well. He said the directions have been issued with the aim of upholding a “medical atmosphere”. He made it clear that there is no ban on wearing these dresses in hostels.

Although, no students have protested against the ban so far, many of them have termed it wrong, stating these things don’t matter and what matters is the kind of education provided in the college.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 14:17 IST