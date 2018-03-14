Journalism job of strong-hearted, 1.3 billion stories are waiting to be reported: HK Dua

Journalism is to serve the people who in turn support press’ freedom of expression, said veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member HK Dua during his address at the 77th Foundation Day celebrations of School of Communication Studies (SCS) at Panjab University, on Tuesday.

He was here to deliver Professor PP Singh Memorial Lecture on the occasion. Recollecting the history of Journalism in India Dua said, “If you betray people, you will not have their support.”

He reminded the audience the time when editors of prominent newspapers protested the defamation law during Rajiv Gandhi’s regime and how they had the popular support.

Speaking about the censorship of press during the 1975 emergency Dua, who was working The Indian Express at that time, informed the audience about the headstrong publications that kept working and said, “We left the editorial space blank, and people did get the message on how the press was being censored.”

He mentioned how important it is bring out truth to the people. “In 1977 Indira Gandhi could not win her own seat as a result of the emergency,” he said.

Media banking on government’s friendship

Talking about the present times, he mentioned how press is going into the hands of corporations and thus succumbing to getting into “comfortable relationships” with the government, thus paving way for an ‘undeclared attack on the press.’

“Telephone calls go to the proprietors, and they in turn do not want to annoy the government. But if you give facts, the governments find it difficult to snub you. Go to the people, they will support you if you voice the truth,” he said.

He added, “See how some courageous reporters reported the Maharashtra Kissan march and the kind of impact that it had. This is the power of the press.”

Join journalism to serve the nation

“Press will have to win the people for their cause to be effective. It will have to protect the people’s right to know,” he further said. He even mentioned the number of lynchings that have gone unreported in the country. He even shared a report about the number of journalists that were murdered for bringing out the truth.

He urged the students to take up journalism as a duty to serve the nation and not look at its glamour perspective. “It is the job of the strong-hearted. 1.3 billion stories are waiting to be reported.”

The event was a memorial tribute to Prithvi Pal Singh, the founder of journalism education in India at the University of Punjab at Lahore. Vice Chancellor, Arun K Grover and chairperson of SCS also spoke on the occasion. Head of Dean Alumni Relations, Anil Monga and former VC RP Bambah were also present on the occasion.