Punjab Budget LIVE: Akali, AAP legislators stage walkout demanding full debt waiver

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal began proposing his budget for the financial year 2018-19 today.

His budgetary proposals will be scrutinised closely, as the state finances have been causing serious concern. Burdened by growing financial liabilities, the finance minister faces multiple challenges in finding ways to raise additional resources and prune expenditure at the same time.

There is also growing pressure to provide funds for cash-guzzling poll promises, particularly farm debt waiver, power subsidy, unemployment allowance, hiked social pensions, free smart phones etc.

Here are the live updates:

■ A new Tax of Rs 200 per month to be levied from each tax payer. New tax will be named Punjab Development Tax

■ Rs 2000 crore earmarked to repair 16,000 km road

■ Rail bridges proposed at Gurdaspur, Rampura Phull, Gidderbaha, Morinda, Dina Nagar, Chuggiti Ladowali in Jalandhar

■ Under the smart cities mission, Rs 500 crore earmarked for Ludhiana, Amritsar & Jalandhar in 2018-19: Punjab FM

■ Rs 100 Crores earmarked for Swachh Bharat Mission

■ State Cancer Institute Amritsar to come up with a cost of Rs 39 crore

■ National Health Mission budget increased by 18 % as compared to last year

■ Punjabi University, Patiala, to be given a one-time grant of Rs 50 crore this year: FM

■ Rs 2 crore to set up Maharana Partap chair at Punjabi University

■ Rs 30 crore earmarked to open up 30 new colleges in Punjab.

■ Free text books to all students till Class XII.

■ Medical college to come up at Mohali, announces Manpreet Badal.

■ Manpreet Badal’s budget begins with famous Faiz Ahmad Faiz and ends with Allama Iqbal.

#PunjabBudget2018: Manpreet Badal's budget begins with famous Faiz Ahmad Faiz and ends with Allama Iqbal pic.twitter.com/cwku01f2t9 — Ravinder Vasudeva (@RaviVasudeva) March 24, 2018

11: 35 am: Akali MLAs stage a walkout from the Punjab assembly even as FM Manpreet Badal rushes through his speech. AAP legislators still in the well of the House.

11: 30 am: Aam Admi Party legislators also reached the well of state legislative assembly protesting against complete waiver of debt on farmers.

■ Government to launch Punjab Naujwan Hunar Vikas Yojna to provide free skill training to youth between 18-35 years

11: 22 am: FM Manpreet Badal announces Rs 4,250 crore for farmer debt waiver in fiscal 2018-19, while Akali Dal led by former CM Parkash Singh Badal reaches the well, in protest, demanding waiver of entire Rs 90,000 crore.

■ Wi-Fi services to be provided in all 48 Government Colleges of the state

■ Punjab govt to bring a new social security legislation to create a dedicated fund to meet its commitment towards weaker sections of society.

■ One school in every educational block to be converted into smart school

■ Rs 1,235 earmarked for various welfare schemes for education and other development programs of SCs and OBCs

■ Despite raising additional resource mobilisation of Rs 1,500 crore, Punjab will have an unfunded resource gap of Rs 4,175 crore.

■ Punjab to set up Software Technology Park of India at Amritsar.

■ 87% of budget goes into committed liabilities, meagre 13% left for development.

■ State plans to develop Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Amritsar and Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur-Gurdaspur as Urban Industrial Corridors

■ Government to develop industrial focal points Phase IV at Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Mandi Gobindgarh.

■ Punjab’s outstanding debt to go up to Rs 2,11,523 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 1, 95,978 crore in current financial year.

■ Total budget outlay on agriculture sector increased from Rs 10,581 crore to Rs 14,734 crore for fiscal year 2018-19.

■ Centre of excellence in shooting range to come up at Mohali and Muktsar Sahib.

■ New cattlefield plant to be set up at Kapurthala. Rs 13 Crores to be spent on the project.

■ Development tax at Rs 200 per month to be imposed on income tax payee engaged in professions, trades and employments to raise Rs 1500 crore

11: 00 am: Finance minister Manpreet Badal arrives at the Punjab assembly to present the budget.