Ludhiana: 24 injured as LPG blast rips through labour quarters in Giaspura

At least 24 people suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder blast ripped through the labour quarters in New Samrat Colony in Ludhiana on Thursday morning.

23 of the injured have been rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital, while Ashok Kumar Yadav, owner of the building who suffered severe burn injuries, has been rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Punjab: 24 people injured in a gas cylinder explosion, in Ludhiana's Giaspura; Injured admitted to the hospital — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2018

Some of the injured are Sunita Yadav, Puja Kumari, Kajal, Raj, Shashi Singh, Jaswant Singh, Aganya Rani, Anju Devi, Meena Rani, Shashikant Pandy, Anupam Pandey, Ram Naresh Yadav, Kamlesh Devi and Dharminder.

The incident occurred at 7 am. Focal Point police station SHO inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said police were at the spot and had initiated rescue operation.

The SHO added that at the time of the incident, all labourers were asleep. The blast occurred in quarters of Ashok Yadav and that no one was cooking at that time. The police suspect leakage of gas from LPG cylinder as cause of blast.

Doctors at the civil hospital said the victims have suffered burn injuries on their hands, chest and faces.

(Developing story, will be updated)