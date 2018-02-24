Ludhiana MC polls: 10.5 lakh voters to decide fate of 494 candidates today

Around 10.5 lakh voters will decide who among the 494 contestants will represent the 95 wards of Ludhiana municipal corporation on Saturday.

Besides the long-awaited Ludhiana municipal elections, the bypolls of two wards in Payal (ward 5) and Jagraon (ward 17) municipal councils will also be held on Friday.

Of the 10.5 lakh voters in Ludhiana city, 5.67 lakh are male, 4.82 lakh female, while 23 belong to the third gender.

More than 5,200 cops have been deployed as part of elaborate security arrangements to ensure peaceful voting that will be held from 8am to 4pm. Around 5,400 employees of the civil administration have been engaged in the entire election process.

District electoral officer-cum-deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agarwal reviewed the preparations for the elections on Friday.

While appealing to residents to cast their votes, Agarwal said anyone indulging in corrupt and illegal practices to influence voters will face criminal proceedings .

He said they had received 754 nominations for the elections. After scrutiny, nomination papers of six candidates were rejected, while a candidate from ward number 41 had filed nomination twice. Later, 253 persons withdrew their candidature.

Police personnel being assigned duties for the municipal corporation elections, at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The DC said counting of wards that came under the jurisdiction of returning officer 1 Navraj Singh Brar will be held at Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines; under returning officer 2 Amarjeet Singh Bains at Malwa Central College Of Education, Ghumar Mandi; under returning officer 3 Amit Bamby at Khalsa College (Girls); under returning officer 4 Damanjeet Singh at Government Polytechnic College, Rishi Nagar; under returning officer 5 Gurminder Singh at Government College (Girls), under returning officer 6 Joginder Singh at Arya College, under returning officer 7 Lovejeet Kaur Kalsi at Government College (Boys), under returning officer 8 Jagseer Singh at MGM Public Senior Secondary School, Urban Estate Phase 2, Dugri; and under returning officer 9 Swati Tiwana at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar.

Videography at sensitive polling stations

Agarwal said 1,153 polling stations, including two auxiliary polling stations, had been set up, of which 284 polling stations had been identified as sensitive where videography will be carried out.

He said nine strong rooms will be set up at nine places where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be stored till counting on February 27. CCTV cameras will be installed in these stores for round-the-clock surveillance.

Holiday today

The Punjab government has declared a holiday in all government offices, corporations, boards, and educational institutions in all election areas on February 24. The deputy commissioner said if any employee who worked outside the district and was a registered voter of the Ludhiana MC or two wards in Payal and Jagraon civic bodies, the authority concerned should sanction special leave to him or her. This special leave will be separate from other sanctioned leaves.

Paid holiday has been also declared in factories, shops and other commercial establishments. These holidays have been declared under The Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881, in order to enable the people to exercise their franchise.

Dry day

February 24 and 27 will be observed as dry days in Ludhiana, Jagraon, and Payal. All liquor shops and bars will remain closed. Hotels, restaurants and clubs serving liquor are required to comply with the order and not serve liquor on these two days.