Ludhiana police chief tells colleges to give list of students from outside Punjab

Days after three students of Jammu and Kashmir were arrested from the hostel of a private engineering college in Jalandhar for their alleged involvement in terror activities, the Ludhiana police commissioner has written to all the colleges and institutes in the district to provide a list of students from other states and countries for the verification of their credentials.

In a letter issued on Monday by police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill, it has been mentioned that for the safety and security of foreign students and those form other states, all colleges have to send the information regarding outreach programmes.

The letter reads, “Provide the list of institutes having foreign students of other states, database of foreign students and students belonging to other states.”

The colleges and institutes have been asked to send the information within two days.

The colleges have to provide all details related to students’ home state or country, permanent address, date of birth, contact numbers, name of the course with duration, date of admission and a latest photograph.

As per sources, this was for the first time that the police commissioner asked the colleges to provide the information of students from outside the state or country.

Savita Uppal, principal of Arya College, said, “We have four students from other states and the record of same has been sent to the police commissioner. Those four belong to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand.”

Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal of Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College, said, “We are preparing the state-wise data and will send the information to the police commissioner tomorrow. There are several students from other states pursuing different courses in our college.”

When contacted, police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “It is a routine exercise and keeping in mind the safety and security of the foreign students and those from other states, the colleges have been asked to provide their database.”

The trigger

On October 11, the Punjab Police and special operations group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted a terror module in Jalandhar with the arrest of three Kashmiri students linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

Another student associated with the outfit has also come under the scanner. He was identified as Sohail of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly studying at a private institute in Dera Bassi.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 11:36 IST