Two Kashmiri students among three arrested with weapons in Jalandhar

In a joint operation, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested three Kashmiri natives, including two students, after arms were seized from their hostel room at the CT Institute Shahpur in Jalandhar.

The development came amidst the visit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in the city for three days.

Officials at the institute said at least 80 to 90 cops raided room number 94 of the hostel at Shahpur campus and arrested two Kashmiri students and their guest.

“We don’t know the names of these students and their guest as the police did not allow any of the institute authorities to accompany them. The trio was taken with their faces covered,” the officials said.

A senior police official said they seized weapons including rifles and pistols from four bags found at the hostel.

