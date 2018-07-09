Man dies due to drug ‘overdose’, another hangs self in Punjab

A 35-year-old man died reportedly due to drug overdose at Lakhna Tapa village, while another man committed suicide by hanging himself after he did not get drugs at Mari Kamboke village of the district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Kartar Singh and Angrej Singh, 32.

Kartar’s brother Partap Singh said his brother, who returned from Qatar more than a year ago, was a drug addict. “On Saturday he left home at 10pm and returned after an hour and went to sleep. The next morning, we found him dead and a syringe was recovered from near his bed. Kartar was married and his wife had gone to her parent’s house,” said Partap.

Kacha Pakka police station sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said the police reached Kartar’s house on Sunday, but the family had already cremated the body. The family has not filed a complaint, he added.

Angrej Singh’s father Bachan Singh said his son was an electrician and he committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan as he didn’t get drugs.

Ex- kabaddi player the latest victim

A 23-year-old former kabaddi player, Charan Singh, died at Burj Hamira village of Moga district on Saturday during treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Charan’s family said he took drugs on June 27 and told his mother that he is facing urine problem. The next day, the family found Charan unconscious and rushed him to a private hospital in Bathinda from where he was referred to Dayanand Medical Hospital (DMC), Ludhiana. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on July 3 where he died during the treatment on Saturday.

Charan’s father Darshan Singh said his son underwent treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) from where he returned on June 20.

Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said police have recorded statement of Charan’s parents and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at Mehna police station, Moga. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.