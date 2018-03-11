Man kills paramour in Ludhiana, flees after locking body

A 25-year-old woman was killed, allegedly by her paramour, who fled after he dumped her body in his rented accommodation in labour quarters of Bharti Colony on Bahadurke road.

The incident came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the locked room after which they informed police.

Police said the body was found in a decomposed state and victim, identified as Heena of Ashok Nagar, was killed three to four days ago.

Following complaint registered by husband of deceased, Shyam Kumar, police booked Rakesh Kana for murder. “As per prima facie evidence, accused attacked her with sharp-edged weapon on her head. It is also suspected that he strangulated her, but the cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem,” said Salem Tabri police station SHO inspector Jaswinder Singh.

The SHO added that Kumar confirmed that his wife had developed illicit relation with Rakesh Kana and had eloped one week ago. He claimed that he tried to trace his wife, but to no avail. Earlier, Rakesh Rana lived near Shyam Kumar’s house and during this time, he (Rana) developed illicit relation with Heena.

Labour quarter owner Amit Kumar, meanwhile, told police that Rakesh Kana had availed an accommodation on rent and was living with one friend.

The SHO said police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused. “We are investigating if the accused was verified before he was rented out the accommodation.”