Manufacturers unable to deliver stubble processing machines on time: Officer

The government’s much hyped project of introducing stubble processing machines have suffered yet another setback after the manufacturing companies failed to deliver orders on time.

Chief agricultural officer (COA) of Ludhiana, Paramjit Singh, said the firms manufacturing super straw management system (super SMS), happy seeder and reversible ploughs are failing to deliver the orders on time.

He said, “We had ordered around 550 stubble management machines in the first cycle but only 175 machines have been delivered among farmers so far.”

The state government had announced subsidy on stubble processing machines to discourage the farmers from burning the crop remains.

Singh said that due to the bulk order, the manufacturing companies were finding it tough to deliver the machines on time. He added that once the companies deliver 550 machines, another set of 900 machines will be ordered.

KS Pannu, director, Tandarust Punjab, said they have received applications of 4,570 super SMS, 5,200 happy seeder and 800 reversible plough machines from across the state.

The prices of machines range between Rs 1.15 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh. “The government is offering 80% subsidy on the purchase of machines to cooperative societies or groups of farmers, while 50% subsidy will be given to individual farmers,” said Pannu.

It’s an added burden, feel farmers

Umendra Dutt of Kheti Virasat Mission said introduction of machines will put additional financial burden on the shoulders of poor farmers.

“These machines have limited viability. These can be used merely for 15 days and for rest of the year, they will be lying unused. Instead of selling the machines, the government should devise a concrete plan for stubble management,” said Dutt.

Ravi, a Barnala-based farmer, said, “Paddy is cultivated in nearly 74 lakh acres in the state. These machines have the capacity to manage the stubble in merely 10 acres per day. There is a window of 20 days to sow wheat crop for better yield. Any delay could hamper cultivation of the wheat crop,” said Ravi.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 13:18 IST