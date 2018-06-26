Mild earthquake hits Himachal’s Chamba district

A low-intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on early Tuesday morning. No loss of life or property was reported.

“An earthquake measuring 3.3 on Richter scale was recorded at 1:27am,” said Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh.

He added that the epicentre of the earthquake was at the depth of 10 km in northeast of Chamba. Mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

This is the fourth quake in the state in the last 12 days. The previous three quakes were felt in Chamba and Shimla districts on June 14, 17 and 23 respectively.

Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone and quakes are a regular feature in the region.