Nanak Shah Fakir movie row: SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh tenders apology to sangat

Upset over remarks against him on the social media for endorsing controversial movie “Nanak Shah Fakir” for an all-India release, barring Punjab, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief secretary Roop Singh on Thursday tendered his apology to the sangat (Sikh community).

Referring to the letter issued by him on March 19 in which he directed gurdwaras to display the posters of “Nanak Shah Fakir” so that the devotees get aware of the film based on Guru Nanak, Roop Singh said the letter was withdrawn on March 29 after protests by Sikh bodies.

The SGPC chief secretary said he issued the letter on March 19 following an approval by the then chief secretary Harcharan Singh in May 2016. Harcharan, on recommendation of sub-committee constituted by the SGPC, gave the approval, he said.

“It was my fault to issue the letter for which I apologise,” he said, adding: “I give due respect to the sentiments of the sangat.” He also sent the letter of withdrawal with his statement.

SGPC institutions to remain closed today

After Supreme Court did not entrain its plea to stall the release of “Nanak Shah Fakir”, the SGPC on Thursday announced to keep all its institutions and offices closed on Friday to protest against the movie.

In a release issued here, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said they filed review petition in the apex court against the release of the movie, but the court said it will hear the petition on Monday.

“The SGPC has decided to keep the offices and the institutions closed to protest against the movie,” he said, adding: “We also appeal to the Sikh sangat to demonstrate against the movie by wearing black turbans and dupattas”.