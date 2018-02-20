No lessons learnt? Industrial accidents continue across Punjab

The recent blast in a Patiala food factory, which killed three, has brought the focus back to the state of safety measures taken across factories and industries in Punjab.

Here is a round up of major industrial accidents that have taken place in the region in the recent past, and the action (or the lack of it) that followed:

December 18, 2017: Rajpura resident Sanjay kumar was killed after there was a blast in a truck loaded with fire crackers at Sorgir Basti in Mirch Mandi area of Rajpura in Patiala district.

(Action Taken: Police registered a case against owner Sanjay Kumar, who was killed in the accident, under Section 304 A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.)

November 20, 2017: Perhaps the worst industrial accident in the region in recent times, as many as 16 people were killed, including nine firefighters, when a five-storey plastic factory building went up in flames and collapsed in Ludhiana. Such was the extent of the injuries that bodies of three firemen were never found.

(Action taken: Following the incident, Amarinder Singh visited the spot and Navjot Sidhu announced that proper safety equipment will be provided to fire fighters and that a fire audit will be conducted in Ludhiana to keep a tab on fire safety arrangements in the industrial units. But nothing has been done at ground level. Also, the compensation announced by the government have still not been disbursed completely. Inderjit Singh Gola, owner of Gola Plastic Factory, booked under sections 304, 337, 338, 427 and 285 of IPC, is in jail.)

November 16, 2017: A mustard oil manufacturer was killed in a massive explosion that took place in the Mirch Mandi area here in the wee hours of Thursday.

(Action taken: The police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 304 A of the IPC. The mustard oil manufacturer was the owner and was killed in the incident.)

November 12 , 2017: Two workers were killed and seven injured in a furnace blast at Sirhind in Fatehgarh sahib district. The blast occurred after the opening of a boiler choked.

(Action taken: Police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 304 A of the IPC. The accused continue to remain unidentified).

September 19, 2017: Seven people were killed while three were injured when a firecracker godown caught fire in Sular Gharat of Patiala district.

(Action taken: Police registered a case against Sunam-based owners of illegal cracker factory under Section 304 A of the IPC. The owners are out on bail.)