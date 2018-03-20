Notorious Sehgal brothers among eight snatchers held in Chandigarh

Just two days before next hearing in a public interest litigation on spurt in snatchings in the city, the UT police on Monday announced the arrest of six criminals, including the notorious Sehgal brothers — Shubham and Naman.

With these arrests, the crime branch has solved 10 cases — five each of snatching and vehicle lifting — registered in different parts of the city this year. Meanwhile, police also arrested two men, including an auto-rickshaw driver, for snatching a mobile phone on Sunday. All have been sent to judicial custody.

Cases solved Sehgal brothers:

March 9: An Activa owned by Manimajra resident Dolly Arora, 24, stolen from the area.

February 19: Balbir Kaur, 64, and her husband were sitting outside their house in Sector 41 at noon when bike-borne duo snatched her gold chain

February 6: Neha, 36, was returning home in Sector 31 when the accused snatched her chain.

December 16: Kamlesh, 69, was sitting outside her house in Sector 44 when the accused approached her to enquire about an address and fled with her chain.

Others:

March 18: Rakesh Wagade, 20, of Phase 11, Mohali, lost his mobile phone to two bike-borne men in the wee hours near the Sector 2/11/12 junction.

March 15: Kavita, a resident of Sector 28, was waiting on a footpath in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, when two auto-borne men snatched her mobile phone.

January 15: Sita Devi, 55, was drying clothes outside her house in Sector 41 when snatchers fled with her gold chain.

Brothers from Jalandhar back in police net

It’s not the first time that Naman Sehgal, 24, and his brother Shubham, 27, both residents of Jalandhar, have been arrested. Out on bail, they were staying in Kurali and had not been appearing in court in other cases registered against them. Police said the two used stolen motorcycles for crime and then abandoned the vehicles to avoid being arrested.

Police claim to have solved three cases of gold chain snatching with their arrest. Cops also recovered a stolen Activa from them when they were nabbed on March 14.

The brothers, said police, dropped out of school after Class 12 and took to crime to fund their drug addiction. They used to exchange the snatched gold chains for drugs with a Khanna-based supplier, with whom they struck deals on WhatsApp to dodge cops.

It was in 2013 the duo was arrested with smack and detained in the Kapurthala jail. It was there that they came in contact with the drug peddler through a fellow inmate. After coming out on bail, the brothers started snatching chains in Jalandhar. Last September, they shifted their base to Chandigarh after running into trouble with the Jalandhar police in a case of mobile theft.

Arrested: Painters, auto drivers and a mechanic

Police have also arrested Vikram, alias Vicky, 23, and Rohit, 24, both residents of Mauli Jagran. The duo work as painters. According to police records, Rohit was also arrested in 2016 for petty house thefts. He was out on bail and had been involved in vehicle lifting.

The duo was arrested from the Sukhna Lake parking on March 14 on a tip-off. Police also recovered two Activas, two motorcycles and one gold chain from them. They had targeted a 55-year-old woman in Sector 41 in January, said police.

Partners in crime — Rohit, 24, and Vikram, 23. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, an autorickshaw driver and a mechanic were arrested for snatching a mobile phone in the Industrial Area on March 15. Manowar Gul, 19, is a resident of Burail village and Jugnu Singh, 20, lives in Phase 1, Mohali. Manowar works at an auto repair shop in Sector 22. The two were in Jugnu’s auto when they targeted a woman.

Another auto driver has also fallen in the police net. Mansa Ram, 30, of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was on a bike with Sandeep, 23, an unemployed youth from Adarsh Nagar, Mohali, when they snatched a mobile phone in the wee hours of March 18. They were arrested later in the day.