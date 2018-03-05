Pakistan national shot dead along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The sleuths of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistan national, who had crossed the Indian boundary on the Indo-Pak international border in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Punjab on Monday morning.

According to the police, on Monday morning, around 4.20 am, the BSF personnel of 164 Battalion saw a person moving near the Ghiana-Ke-Bet border outpost (BOP). He later crossed over to the Indian territory.

He was asked to stop, but when he did not respond, he was shot dead. Nothing objectionable was recovered from the deceased. The BSF believed that he was mentally retarded and crossed over to India by mistake.