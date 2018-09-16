Police stop Sikh hardliners from reaching ‘Zabar Virodhi’ rally in Fardikot

The police stopped Sikh hardliners at Kotkapura and Mai-Godri chowk here on Sunday to prevent them from reaching the venue of the ‘Zabar Virodhi’ rally of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Faridkot.

As many as 100 Sikh hardliners, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), United Akali Dal and Dal Khalsa, staged a protest on the Kotkapura-Faridkot old road against SAD over sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Sikhs hardliners, Gurdeep Singh Bathinda of United Akali Dal and Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) accused Badal of disgracing the community.

The protest site was around 2km from the spot where rally is being held on the city outskirts. An ambulance was also stuck in the protest.

Around 11am on Sunday, hardliners broke two police barricades at Kotkapura and Mai-Godri chownk in Faridkot, but were stopped, said police. “We stopped the protesters and the law and order situation is under control. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace,” said Ferozepur inspector general , Mukhwinder Singh Chhina.

Around 20 companies of police personnel were deployed in Faridkot to maintain law and order situation during the rally after the Sikh hardliners announced a protest against Badals over sacrilege incident.

‘Zabar Virodhi’ rally begins

The rally started around 12pm after SAD patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal reached the venue.

On Saturday, after three rounds of hearings by different benches, the Punjab and Haryana high court allowed the Akali Dalto hold its ‘Zabar Virodhi’ rally in Faridkot.

The government had on Friday banned the SAD rally, citing intelligence inputs that it could become a flashpoint between the radicals staging a protest and the Akalis. On Saturday morning, the single judge bench set aside the Faridkot SDM’s order of refusing the permission for the rally.

However, on state government’s request, a special division bench met at 4pm and later referred matter to the single judge bench. The single bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court gave permission to SAD to hold the rally with restrictions on roads around Bargari.

