Punjab Cabinet extends 50% reservation for women to chairpersons for panchayat samiti, zila parishad

The Punjab Cabinet Wednesday decided to extend the enhanced 50 per cent reservation for women in the matter of rotation for the office of the panchayat sarpanch to the office of the chairperson of panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

The ordinance shall be submitted to Governor of Punjab V P Singh Badnore within seven days of the Cabinet’s grant of approval, an official spokesperson said.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had enhanced reservation for women in these bodies from 33 to 50 per cent last year.

The cabinet has now approved amendments to the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 and the Punjab Reservation for Office of Sarpanches and Gram Panchayats and Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishad Rules, 1994.

As per the ordinance, the principle of rotation for the purpose of reservation of offices would commence from the first election to be held after commencement of the Act.

Following the publication of the census, the number of directly elected members, chairmen and vice chairmen of panchayat samitis and rotation for reservation of seats and offices for different categories will be determined on the basis of the population of the panchayat samiti area at the census, and rotation of seats and offices will be made at the time of every general election.

This rotation would be subject to conditions that determination of number of seats and offices will not affect existing the composition of the panchayat samitis until the expiry of the term of office of elected members.

In accordance with the principle of rotation, reservation in subsequent elections will start from the first non-reserved constituency in this roster in the order Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Caste Women-Women

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 18:39 IST