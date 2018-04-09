 Punjab cabinet sub-committee to study report of 13 states before finalising mining policy: Navjot Sidhu | punjab | top | Hindustan Times
Punjab cabinet sub-committee to study report of 13 states before finalising mining policy: Navjot Sidhu

He said the final draft of the new mining policy aimed at plugging revenue loss to the state exchequer would be submitted on April 21.

punjab Updated: Apr 09, 2018 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (HT File)

Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said the cabinet sub-committee on mining will study a report of 13 states to make the new mining policy foolproof.

Sidhu, who is chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on mining, stated this after a meeting with Union secretary, mines, Anil Mukim and joint secretary, mines NK Singh to discuss various aspects of mining policy.

“We got valuable suggestions during the meeting that will help in making the Punjab Mining Policy foolproof with due reference to rules and regulations,” said the minister.

He said the final draft of the new mining policy aimed at plugging revenue loss to the state exchequer would be submitted on April 21.

Besides Sidhu, the cabinet sub-committee has finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and rural development and panchayat minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa as members.

