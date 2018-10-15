Punjab-origin man dies in Muscat, family seeks Centre’s help to bring body back

Family of a 24-year-old man, Jatinder Singh of Barth Sahib village in Pathankot district who died in a road mishap in Muscat (UAE) on Sunday has sought the central government’s help in bringing his body back, here.

“Jatinder was working with a private company as a crane operator in Muscat. He had gone abroad to earn money as we are economically weak,” said his father Kamal Jeet Singh.

“One of his colleague told us that Jatinder sustained serious injuries in the road mishap and later he succumbed to his injuries,” his father said.

“We are helpless. It is a request to the central government to help us bring our son’s body back.We have lost the sole breadwinner of the family,” he said.

Sarpanch Rajinder Singh said that he will also approach the district administration for help.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 21:30 IST