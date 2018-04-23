Punjab School Education Board declares Class 12 result

The Punjab School Education Board declared its Class 12 result on Monday afternoon, with girls outperforming boys again this time.

In the academics category, Pooja Joshi of Ludhiana’s Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School was announced first with 98% marks, followed by Vivek Rajput (also from the same school in Ludhiana) became second with 97.55% marks in science stream and Jasnoor Kaur of Muktsar’s Dashmesh Public Girls Senior Secondary School bagged the third position with 97.33% marks in commerce.

In the sports category, Prachi Gaur of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, Ludhiana, stood first with 100% marks in Humanities. Pushwinder Kaur of the same school in Ludhiana became second with 100% marks in humanities and Mandeep kaur from Faridkot was declared third in the category with 99.56% in humanities.

The total pass percentage came out to be 65.97.

Students can check their result on the official website www.pseb.ac.in.