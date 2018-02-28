Punjab to launch doorstep drive against drug abuse on March 23

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the state government will launch the drug abuse prevention officers (DAPO) programme on March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The CM directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to personally oversee the implementation of the programme. He issued the directive while chairing a meeting of the DCs and the SSPs here .

Describing the programme as a major initiative that will rope in the community to prevent drug abuse, the CM said it was the topmost priority of his government.

He directed all departments and the anti-drug special task force (STF) to work in tandem to execute the programme. His office will closely monitor the programme on fortnightly basis.

The CM asked the officials to launch a multimedia awareness campaign on to ensure maximum enlistment of DAPOs and coverage of each locality in the state. He instructed them to initiate the enlistment process immediately.

An official spokesperson said the programme has been designed to create a mass movement, whereby every DAPO will make his locality a drug-free. The DAPOs will be provided training and their work will be suitably rewarded, he said.

Nearly 3 lakh Punjab government employees and 1 lakh panchayat representatives will be ex-officio DAPOs.