Relative, his friend held for AIG mother’s murder in Jalandhar

Police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the case involving the murder of 80-year-old mother of additional inspector general (AIG) Sareen Kumar Prabhakar and arrested a family relative and his friend.

Sheela Rani Prabhakar was strangulated to death after robbery in her house at Dakoha locality near Rama Mandi in Jalandhar on September 17. A case was registered in this regard at the Rama Mandi police station.

The accused have been identified as Shivam Sharma (23), the son of the victim’s niece, and Karan Kumar (20), both residents of Dakoha. Police have also recovered looted ornaments including a gold bangle, a ring and earrings from them.

“The circumstantial evidence hinted at the involvement of someone close to the family. After a reliable tip-off, police arrested the two from the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station, and they have confessed to having committed the crime,” said police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Bhullar said during interrogation, Shivam said his maternal grandmother (Sheela) used to complain to his mother about his drug addiction and he was even sent to a de-addiction centre for treatment.

“Since Shivam needed money to buy drugs and also wanted to teach her a lesson, he and Karan scaled the wall of the victim’s house and entered her room on the intervening night of September 16 and 17. Shivam used a pillow strangulate her to death and fled away by using the same route,” Bhullar said.

Shivam is currently unemployed while Karan works in a private laboratory, police said, adding that the two will be produced in court to procure their remand.

While AIG Sareen Prabhakar is posted at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar, his brother is also in the Punjab Police.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 21:30 IST