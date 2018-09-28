Roads within Chandigarh sectors cry for urgent repairs

Battling with waste collection crisis, the City Beautiful is also plagued with poor condition of roads following rains. The southern sectors are worst-hit.

An official in the road division said at least 30% roads in the city need urgent repairs.

“Every year 20% roads in the city are recarpeted on a rotational basis. However, the road work has been halted since the last fiscal due to the MC’s inability to pay the contractors,” said the official, who did not wish to be named.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said the Chandigarh administration has approved Rs 50 crore grant for roads. He said the work is expected to begin in the first week of October. The approval comes four days after MP Kirron Kher requested Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore to release funds for roadworks.

However, seeing the state of roads, timely repairs seem to be a tall task.

It’s the Same story across city

During a random survey conducted by HT on Thursday, nearly half of the internal roads in Sector 43 were found riddled with potholes.

GS Ahluwalia, president of the sector’s residents welfare association (RWA), said some of the stretches have become unmotorable. “I have never seen such a bad condition of roads in the city,” he said.

A similar situation prevails on internal roads of Sectors 34, 35, 37, 38 (West), 42, and neighbouring areas. Ravinder Kaur Gujral, councillor from ward No. 15 that comprises Sectors 34, 35 and 44, said some road stretches in the area have been left incomplete.

The MC has three divisions looking after maintenance of roads in different parts of the city. According to records accessed by HT, Division No. 3 has the maximum pendency — 60 road stretches requiring urgent repairs. These include V-6 roads (outside houses) in Sectors 7, 9, 11, 23, 24, 36, 38 and 38 (West).

In Division No. 1, V-6 roads in Sectors 20, 31, 34, 51 are due for repairs apart from those in Sector 47 and the Industrial Area, Ph 2.

Things will improve in 2 months: Mayor

The mayor said majority of the dilapidated roads will be recarpeted within two months.

MC special commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jha said the civic body will make optimal use of ₹50 crore funds approved by the administration.

“Roads that are in an extremely bad condition will be taken up for repairs first. The issue will be discussed in the finance and contract committee meeting on Friday,” he said.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 10:05 IST