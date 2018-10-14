After keeping it a low-key affair for nearly two years, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers performed Shastra Puja (weapon worship) in public at the Nehru Rose Garden on Sunday. This had stopped being held publicly following the targeted killing of RSS vice- president Brig Jagdish Gagneja (retd) and worker Ravinder Gosain in 2017.

Over 500 volunteers of the Sarabha wing of the RSS also participated in the route march that began from Aarti Chowk. The volunteers marched through Ghumar Mandi and the College Road to reach Nehru Rose Garden. Yash Giri, an office-bearer of the local unit of RSS, said, “We were not performing the Route March, but had never stopped the Shastra Puja. It is a ritual we perform every year.”

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 22:11 IST