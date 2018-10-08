Short of luck & canal, father-son duo arrested for killing woman in Mohali

The owner of a renowned transport company in Mohali and his father were arrested for killing a 27-year-old woman when they were on their way to dump her body in Sirhind canal.

Jaswinder Singh and his father Gurdas Singh ran out of luck and fell into police hands. The accused live in Sector 69, Mohali, while the victim was a resident of a village in Kharar.

Police said Jaswinder was friends with the victim and “wanted to get rid of her”. The victim worked with Fortis Hospital, Mohali, and she was a divorcee with two kids.

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s father, his daughter knew Jaswinder well.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Jaswinder allegedly strangled the woman with a stole. As per the police, after committing the crime, Jaswinder and his father started their journey towards Sirhind canal in a car (PB 11 CM0094).

At the Gharuan check post in Kharar, cops stopped the vehicle for routine checking. Jaswinder Singh, who was driving the car, told the cops that the woman on the back seat was unwell and they were going to drop her in Ludhiana. During the conversation, the police found the father-son duo uneasy, raising a suspicion.

The cops then opened the door to have a word with the woman and found that she was dead. Both were arrested on the spot and body was sent for post-mortem.

However, the place of crime was yet to be known as the probe is on. A cop, requesting anonymity, said the accused strangled the woman in the car. In the postmortem report, the cause of death has been cited as strangulation.

Kharar Sadar SHO Bhagwant Singh said the duo has been booked under Section 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence) and 34 (crime committed with common intention) of the IPC. “Details will be known during the course of investigation,” he said.

The accused will be produced in a court on Monday. The cops will seek the custody of the accused to know the motive behind the crime.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 10:10 IST