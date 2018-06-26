 Sidhu recommends Punjabi littérateur Jaswant Singh Kanwal for Padma Vibhushan | punjab | bhatinda | Hindustan Times
Sidhu recommends Punjabi littérateur Jaswant Singh Kanwal for Padma Vibhushan

Punjab Kala Parishad also honoured Kanwal with the ‘Punjab Gaurav Puraskar’ on the eve of his 100th birth centenary on June 26

punjab Updated: Jun 26, 2018 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab Kala Parishad chairman Surjit Patar (in maroon turban) honouring Jaswant Kanwal (in yellow turban) with ‘Punjab Gaurav Puraskar’ in village Dhudhike of Moga district on Tuesday.
Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer eminent Punjabi novelist Jaswant Singh Kanwal with ‘Padma Vibhushan’ and relese a postage stamp in his (Kanwal) honour for his contribution to the Punjabi literature as he turned 100 on Tuesday.

In a letter, Sidhu wrote,“Novelist Jaswant Singh Kanwal is a doyen of the Punjabi literature and a living legend whose precious creations have always spoken of the Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.” “Kanwal has contributed the highest standard of works to Punjabi literature, setting a benchmark for others in the field to emulate,” reads the letter.

The Punjab Kala Parishad also honoured Kanwal with the ‘Punjab Gaurav Puraskar’ on the eve of his 100th birth centenary on June 26. He was awarded Rs1 lakh, a shawl and a citation by the chairman of the Parishad Surjit Patar at his native village of Dhudike in Moga district. Sidhu was also scheduled to attent the function.

Kanwal has been honoured as part of a league started by the Punjab tourism and cultural affairs department to felicitate the legendary personalities of Punjab.

Jaswant Kanwal has written over 50 books in Punjabi literature.

