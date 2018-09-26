Surgical strike day: Students, Panjab University in for face-off

Panjab University (PU) authorities and students seem to be headed for a confrontation over the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) September 19 call to celebrate Surgical Strike Day on September 29.

Though HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has clarified that institutes are not mandated to observe the day of surgical strikes carried out by India in 2016 on seven terror launch pads across the LoC, PU has decided to go ahead with the celebrations.

This has not gone down well with the students, with one recommending surgical strikes on PU’s funds crunch instead.

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) vice president Daler Singh feels such activities of the army should not be disclosed and the government will do better to launch a surgical strike on the funds crunch in PU. “In universities, we should stick to university issues,” he says.

Accusing the UGC of “propagating war in varsities,” newly elected PUCSC president Kanupriya adds, “All of us respect our soldiers. If they (the government) really want to create political awareness among students, then they should organise discussions on the Rafale scam.”

For PUCSC secretary Amarinder Singh, these events have no links with academics. The lone voice in support of PU’s decision is joint secretary Vipul Atray. “The soldiers sacrifice for us and we should also celebrate their victories to motivate them.”

Director public relations (DPR), Renuka B Salwan, said that PU will celebrate according to the guidelines. The UGC guidelines say NCC parades, talks by ex-servicemen and multimedia exhibitions can be organised to mark the day.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:23 IST