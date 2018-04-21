These couples from the Chandigarh tricity have found a mutual love for riding bikes

Married couples often have opposing likes and dislikes. While sometimes there can be a consensus on what to watch on television channel or which restaurant to go to this weekend, hobbies and passions seldom match. But not in the case of these couples from the Chandigarh tricity who have found a mutual love for riding bikes. Yes, you heard that right. Who doesn’t remember going on a date on a bike? The wind in her hair - he’s wearing the helmet mostly - many of us have zipped away to the hills on a “romantic drive”. Well, these couples have taken forward the romance and bike and added some family adventure and weekend thrill to it.

“For me it’s all about spending quality time with my husband,” says Anuradha Sharma, a Maths teacher. Come weekends and Anuradha and her businessman husband, Sanjeev, take out their bikes for a spin. While Sanjeev rides a Kawasaki Z 900, Anuradha rides the Yamaha FZ 150.

“Biking is the closest you can get to feeling complete freedom on the road. The feel of the wind on your face and the roar of the engine gives you a feeling of power and pumps up the adrenaline,” says Anuradha who rarely misses her weekend ‘date’. “While each time is fun, I still remember a thrilling ride this January. It was very cold and we rode through dense fog from Baddi to Chandigarh via Mullanpur,” recalls Anuradha.

Karan Bains and his wife Amrita. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

For Karan Bains, currently a commander on a BOEING 737 and his wife Amrita, an IT facilitator at Strawberry Fields High School, the love for biking is mutual and they have extended it to family vacations. “I have always loved to drive and go on road trips with my family and friends. That’s always been my favourite idea of a vacation. While I have driven in many countries around the world, recently we decided to visit Leh on our bikes,” explains Amrita.

Driven by an explorer spirit and their love for travel, the two chalked out a family trip on two wheels. “We both love Royal Enfield bikes and decided to put our bikes and ourselves to the test,” admits Karan who rode a Royal Enfield Desert Storm 500. “I would recommend it to all families. Our kids, Nanaki, 10 and Sumeir, 8, were joined by my brother in our car as we took turns to ride the two bikes. It was quite an adventure but we loved it,” reminisces Amrita.

The first time Nidhi Dhawan saw her fiancé, now husband, was on a bike. “He came to meet me on a Bullet (Royal Enfield) and we went for a drive till Sector 17. It was magical,” says Dhawan. It was during a date over cold coffee that she told Rishabh, her husband, an army officer, she would love to try her hands at riding a bike. “Rest as they say is history. We both ride bikes now,” says Dhawan who owns a Harley Davidson and a Royal Enfield bike. “The Harley is a latest addition and we take turns riding it. Maintaining both the bikes is both our responsibility,” says Dhawan who resides in Phase 4, Mohali.

These biker couples have a word of advice when it comes to hitting the road – Look out for each other and always were protective gear and a certified helmet.