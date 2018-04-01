Tiff with girl drove Ludhiana teen to kill himself, chat on WhatsApp reveals

Two months after a 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide at home, the police have registered a case against a girl and another youth on the family’s complaint. The family of the victim, Mani, says they discovered a WhatsApp chat on his phone which revealed that he had a tiff with his lover before he killed himself.

The victim’s father, Ashwani Kumar of Vijay Nagar, said that after reading his son’s WhatsApp conversation, he discovered that his son was in a relationship with girl. She then reportedly started seeing another boy, which enraged Mani and he tried to stop her from talking to the other boy. She then told Mani that she would kill herself if he put any restrictions on her.

“After this, my son replied to the girl that if she did not stop talking to the other boy, he will harm himself,” said the 19-year-old youth’s father. He added, “My son killed myself after an emotional breakdown. Earlier, I had no idea about the reason behind the suicide, so we did not make any complaint. But after discovering this chat, we informed the police and lodged a complaint.”

Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against a girl and another youth (names withheld).

Earlier when Mani’s body was discovered, police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

ASI Sulakhan Singh of Salem Tabri police station said that Mani was school drop-out and he was pursuing a course through distance education. “We are trying to trace the girl with the help of her mobile number. So far, we have only found out that the girl was Mani’s classmate.”