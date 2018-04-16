Traffic violations in Panchkula see 60% jump in a year

The district police challaned 1.02 lakh drivers for traffic violations in 2017, collecting a whopping Rs 2.44 crore in fine. Violations in 2017 were close to double than the 64,276 in 2016, reflecting Panchkula commuters’ increasing indifference towards traffic rules.

Against the Rs 2.44 crore fine collected in 2017, the traffic violations in 2016 had fetched the Panchkula police Rs 1.39 crore.

This year, within the first three months, police have challaned 21,570 commuters, imposing ₹59.78 lakh in fine.

Red means go in Panchkula?

Red light jumping, speeding and driving without licence were the top three violations in the city, said traffic police officials. Of the 1.02 lakh challans, 12,051 alone were for jumping the red light, while 7,082 people were challaned for speeding, and 5,482 for driving without licence.

2,024 driving licences suspended

Complying with directions of the Supreme Court road safety committee, traffic police have suspended 2,024 driving licences for violating traffic rules between January 2017 and March this year.

Of these, 1,380 licences were suspended in 2017, while the number was 917 in 2016.

The committee has instructed all states and UTs and their departments concerned to suspend licences of drivers for no less than three months if found driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, using a mobile phone while driving or driving beyond the speed limit.

Also, 5,130 postal challans were issued since 2016, of which notices were sent to 40% violators.

Traffic police poorly staffed

For a district housing a population of over 5.6 lakh, the traffic police have a mere 95 cops to rein in the traffic violations. Against the seven traffic inspectors in Chandigarh, Panchkula police have only one.

Worse, they have just one speed radar, fitted in their only interceptor vehicle.

Till recently, the wing had just two alcometers to check drunken driving, before they bought two more. Also, there are no cranes to lift wrongly parked vehicles or even clamps to warn drivers against repeat violations.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), traffic, Munish Sehgal said, “Despite staff shortage, the number of challans shows that our force is acting strictly against traffic violators. The process of equipping the department with necessary apparatus is underway.”

“The requirements for staff and equipment have already been sent to the authorities concerned,’’ he said, adding that they were also working towards making some engineering changes at spots prone to accidents.