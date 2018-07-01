Tweens rescue injured Kingfisher, patrol area to find more birds in need of help

While most tween children their play make-believe adventure and rescue games, this set of boys had an opportunity to rescue a bird for real.

The friends—Krish Sood, Aryan, Yuvraj Singh, Pappu and Sherry—were cycling on Wednesday when they found an injured white-throated kingfisher on the roadside near Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon bridge.

The boys aged, from 10 to 12 years, then wrapped it in a piece of cloth and informed Vipan Bhatia, the founder member of Pakshi Sewa Samiti, who diagnosed the bird with a throat infection due to which he was unable to eat. The bird was so ill that it was unable to even move.

The rescued white throated kingfisher in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Bhatia administrated treatment to the bird, following which the bird started recovering. The children then arranged a piece of chicken from a nearby meat shop to feed the bird. One it full recovered, the boys released the bird into its natural habitat on Saturday.

Krish and Yuvraj said that while it was recovering, they had kept the bird in a cage at their home for three days and taken care of it. They even named it ‘Neelu’ due to its bright blue wings. “We developed a special bond with the bird, but are happy that it is cured and could go back to its habitat,” the children said.

The boys now patrol the area around Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon Bridge, and Railway Institute, that have become a habitat for birds in the morning and evening to check if there is any other avian in need of help. “We are visiting the place twice a day to find if there is any bird in need. We also feed them grains,” said Yuvraj.

The boys said earlier, Vipan Bhatia along with members of the samiti had rescued a pigeon which got entangled in a plastic kite string. He had asked the boys to inform him if they find any injured bird. He also convinced them against using plastic kite strings.

The trees grown in the government school, railway institute attract birds, including Asian Koel, Grey Hornbill, Kingfisher, Jungle babbler, Sun birds, Tailor bird, Indian myna, Bulbul, Oriented Magpie Robin, Dove, Pigeons, Little Banded Goshawk, Robin and house sparrows due to green cover.

Bhatia said during monsoon, the nests of birds sometimes get damaged and young birds tend to fall off the nests. “The young boys have initiated efforts to save birds which should be appreciated,” he added.