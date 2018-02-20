Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Navjot Singh Sidhu to receive Trudeau at Amritsar airport

Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab local government and cultural affairs and tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will receive Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday during the latter’s visit to the Sikh holy city.

Sidhu would also accompany the Canadian Prime Minister during the visit to the Golden Temple complex, a Punjab government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Trudeau will also visit the recently inaugurated Partition Museum.

Sidhu will accompany Trudeau during the visit to both places.Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is expected to meet Trudeau at a hotel in Amritsar during the visit.

“The Punjab government accords full importance to the ties it has with the government of Canada and is committed wholeheartedly to further strengthen the mutual co-operation between the two governments,” the spokesperson said.

Trudeau will arrive in Amritsar around 10.30 am from Mumbai and leave around 1.10 pm for New Delhi.