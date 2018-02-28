When Captain Amarinder met ‘Sunny Kid’, for a bond across India-Pak border

During his visit to Pakistan’s Punjab province in 2004, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh received an unusual gift from his then counterpart, Pervaiz Elahi. It was a mighty horse, named Sultan. Unfortunately, the animal, who had to be quarantined on his arrival in India, did not live long, officials said.

Elahi, the former deputy prime minister of Pakistan, was evidently unhappy that his first gift to Amarinder had not lasted long, so he decided to replace it with another horse, named Sunny Kid.

Fourteen years later, on Wednesday, when Amarinder visited the Punjab Police Academy (PPA) at Phillaur, he made it a point to meet Sunny Kid.

The chief minister, who had given Sunny Kid to the PPA, asked about the horse the moment he reached the complex for the passing out parade and investiture ceremony.

He asked detailed questions about Sunny Kid’s health and upkeep, and made it a point to meet him, remembering that the horse had hurt itself in the leg all those years ago, officials said.

The meeting was brief but turned out to be a trip down nostalgia lane for the chief minister, officials said.