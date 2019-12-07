e-paper
Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and all things Legend(ary) in this weeks’ WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Dec 07, 2019
Watch 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend, casually make collard with his adorable granny while his cute little munchkin Luna lends a helping hand. Because this is everything Legend(ary)! 

Tap on ATPtour official account for everything tennis including hilarious banter between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and Nadal explaining the fingers Stefanos Tsitspas! 

The brainchild of comedian Will Ferrell @funnyordie is sure to satiate your morning cravings for funny memes, crazy celebrity news and humorous parodies of everyday encounters! 

From HT Brunch, December 8, 2019

