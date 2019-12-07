Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and all things Legend(ary) in this weeks’ WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsUpdated: Dec 07, 2019 20:46 IST
Watch
Watch 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend, casually make collard with his adorable granny while his cute little munchkin Luna lends a helping hand. Because this is everything Legend(ary)!
Tap
Tap on ATPtour official account for everything tennis including hilarious banter between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and Nadal explaining the fingers Stefanos Tsitspas!
Follow
The brainchild of comedian Will Ferrell @funnyordie is sure to satiate your morning cravings for funny memes, crazy celebrity news and humorous parodies of everyday encounters!
When you forgot to bring a dish to Thanksgiving, but don't want to show up empty handed. pic.twitter.com/ebQhzhTcxa— Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) November 27, 2019
From HT Brunch, December 8, 2019
