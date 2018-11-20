Congress opts for social engineering, BJP sticks to traditional vote bank in Barmer, Jaisalmer

With the release of first list of Congress, the candidates of BJP and Congress for all nine seats in Barmer and Jaisalmer districts have been announced.

The Congress had declared the first list of candidates on Thursday night, while the BJP had released two lists of candidates by Wednesday.

A look at the candidates of both the parties reveals that the Congress has opted for social engineering in the districts, while the BJP stick to its traditional vote bank. “After Manvendra’s exit from BJP, it was expected that BJP may give priority to Jat community, which is major vote bank in comparison to Rajputs. But disapproving speculations, BJP has continued to bank on its traditional vote bank (Rajputs),” said Manoj Choudhary, a political analyst.

The Congress has fielded two Jats, two Muslims, two SCs, a Jain, an OBC and a Rajput candidate. The BJP has fielded four Rajputs, two Jats, a Bishnoi, a Kalbi and an SC candidate.

Choudhary said Congress has not only given representation to all the castes, but also put extra focus on SCs and minority voters. “As Chohtan assembly seat in Barmer is reserved for SC, both parties are bound to field candidate from SC community. But Congress has given an extra seat to SC community and fielded SC candidate from Jaisalmer general seat,” he said. He said similar priority was given to minorities, as the party has fielded two Muslims; one from Sheo and another from Pokhran.

“In the last two-three elections, it has been observed that caste equations doesn’t played big role for any party. It is observed that anti-incumbency play key role in ensuring victory to the parties,” Choudhary said. “It is observed that despite banking on social engineering and giving representation to almost every caste, Congress couldn’t win election every time,” he added.

He said Barmer and Jaisalmer districts have seen the trend visible on the state level, that is, power swapping between the two parties in subsequent elections. “Despite this, both parties are focusing on caste equation and even distributing tickets on caste basis,” he said, adding that, “Now, it is interesting to see what will happen this time; whether caste equations matter or not?”

Choudhary said it seems all veteran leaders of both the parties have intense contest ahead except Manvendra Singh.

Congress has fielded former MP and Congress manifesto committee chairperson Harish Choudhary from Baytoo, former revenue minister Hemaram Choudhary from Gudamalani, former minister Ameen Khan from Sheo, Mevaram Jain from Barmer, Padmaram Meghwal from Chohtan, Madan Prajapat from Pachpadra, Pankaj Pratap Singh from Siwana, Ruparam Meghwal from Jaisalmer and Salah Mohammad from Pokhran. However, it was speculated that Manvendra’s wife Chitra Singh may contest assembly election, but it did not happen.

BJP has fielded sitting MP Colonel Sonaram Choudhary from Barmer, revenue minister Amararam Choudhary from Pachpadra, parliamentary secretary Ladhuram Bishnoi from Gudamalani, Hameer Singh Bhayal from Siwana, Kisaan Morcha state president Kailash Choudhary from Baytoo, former district president Aaduram Meghwal from Chohtan, Khuman Singh from Sheo, Sang Singh Bhati from Jaisalmer and Swami Pratap Puri from Pokhran seat.

