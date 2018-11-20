Independent candidate in Barmer pays Rs 10,000 nomination fee in one rupee coins

It was quite an unusual situation for the officials of the returning office for the Pachpadra assembly seat in Barmer on Saturday when an independent candidate offered them nomination fee of Rs10,000 in coins of Rs 1.

Initially officials declined to accept the fee in the shape of coins and urged Samartha Ram , 35, to arrange notes, but when he refused, officials accepted his nomination.

Ram had carried the coins in a cloth bag.

