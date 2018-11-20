Today in New Delhi, India
Independent candidate in Barmer pays Rs 10,000 nomination fee in one rupee coins

Officials initially refused to accept coins towards nomination fee but later accepted them when the candidate for Pachpadra assembly seat refused to arrange notes.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Barmer
Samartha Ram (right) paid his security deposit sum of Rs 10,000 in coins while filing his nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections, in Barmer on Sunday. (HT Photo )

It was quite an unusual situation for the officials of the returning office for the Pachpadra assembly seat in Barmer on Saturday when an independent candidate offered them nomination fee of Rs10,000 in coins of Rs 1.

Initially officials declined to accept the fee in the shape of coins and urged Samartha Ram , 35, to arrange notes, but when he refused, officials accepted his nomination.

Ram had carried the coins in a cloth bag.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 16:02 IST

