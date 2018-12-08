Repolling ordered in Rajasthan’s Karanpur assembly constituency

A repolling will be held on December 10 in a booth in Karanpur assembly constituency of Rajasthan, where voting was held on Friday.

Chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said that the Election Commission of India directed the repolling to be held on Monday. The polling will be from 8am to 5pm.

Compared to last elections, this time, there is a heavy decline in repolling cases. In 2013 assembly elections, repolling was held at 8 polling centres in six assembly constituencies.

Similarly in 2008 assembly elections, repolling was held at 130 polling centres in 24 assembly constituencies and in 2003 repolling in 41 polling centres in 22 assembly constituencies.

In 1998, repolling was held at 44 polling centres in 19 assembly constituencies and repolling was held at 87 polling centres in 25 assembly constituencies in 1993.

