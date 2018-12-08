Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 08, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Repolling ordered in Rajasthan’s Karanpur assembly constituency

Chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said that the Election Commission of India directed the repolling to be held on Monday. The polling will be from 8am to 5pm.

rajasthan elections Updated: Dec 08, 2018 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Voters show their identity cards as they wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for state Assembly elections in Jaipur on Friday. (PTI)

A repolling will be held on December 10 in a booth in Karanpur assembly constituency of Rajasthan, where voting was held on Friday.

Chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said that the Election Commission of India directed the repolling to be held on Monday. The polling will be from 8am to 5pm.

Compared to last elections, this time, there is a heavy decline in repolling cases. In 2013 assembly elections, repolling was held at 8 polling centres in six assembly constituencies.

Similarly in 2008 assembly elections, repolling was held at 130 polling centres in 24 assembly constituencies and in 2003 repolling in 41 polling centres in 22 assembly constituencies.

In 1998, repolling was held at 44 polling centres in 19 assembly constituencies and repolling was held at 87 polling centres in 25 assembly constituencies in 1993.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 23:47 IST

tags

more from rajasthan elections